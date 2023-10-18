Still waiting on grant approval

The Link has submitted proposals with the hopes to bring more staff to help; Scott Zayac

The Link has yet to receive their grant to fund their food program. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The grant The Link applied for in August for the food waste program is yet to be received.

Executive Director of The Link Scott Zayac said, “The Link has submitted proposals with the hopes that we will be able to bring on more staff to help move this forward.”

“We are not able to expand this program under current funding and have not heard the results from the grant yet.”

“We work with Real Canadian Wholesale and Save On Foods – they have been very supportive partners in our food recovery program. We currently don’t have the capacity to expand this program right now,” he said.

With lack of funds they are unable to expand their food waste program although they have managed to recruit more help.

“We have two more part time employees at this time.”

Zayac has yet to receive more diversified requests from local farmers and ranchers but is hoping that farmers will reach out to participate in their program.