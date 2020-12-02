Taylor Thompson enjoying the Story Walk. (Carolyn Higginson photo/Lakes District News)

Storywalk gets a $2,000 funding from the BV Credit Union in Burns Lake

Lakes Literacy’s Literacy Outreach Coordinator in Burns Lake, Jennifer Petersen, received a grant funding from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union’s Burns Lake branch to continue the story walks.

“I applied for some funding through the Credit Union and received $2,000 from that,” said Petersen.

The story walks that were started by Peterson back in October, have turned out to be a successful draw for kids, families and even seniors.

A story walk is when you pull the pages apart of a book and put the pages on a separate sheet and you distance them apart. Not just that, each of Petersen’s book pages have a small prompt on the bottom for example, a little prompt at the bottom saying bounce like a kangaroo to the next page or pretend to paddle a canoe to the next page or walk like a penguin to the next page. Kids don’t just end up socially distancing, but also read while being outdoors and being physically active.

Petersen came across the idea for a Story Walk at a conference she attended for literacy organizations. There she discovered that similar story walks happened within several different communities in B.C. She then decided to bring this idea to Burns Lake but being a non-profit, cost of the project held her back until she decided to just go for it and have a project to show before she started fundraising for it.

After her first successful story walk at Spirit Square, Petersen moved the location to the walking track, which is in close proximity to the school as well as several daycares.

“It has been going very well. I have had emails from people, messages just to say how much they are enjoying it. And it’s funny because a lot of those messages are from the senior population,” said Petersen adding that the walking track location works out well.

She has been putting up different stories right from changing up and putting a story for Halloween to now having a winter-themed story for the season.

“It is so encouraging for me. I will be creating some kits for story walks this winter and I am hoping the library will be able to keep them and rent them out,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Taylor Thompson doing the worm wiggle prompt at the LDSS track and enjoying the story walk. (Carolyn Higginson photo/Lakes District News)

Taylor Thompson doing the worm wiggle prompt at the LDSS track and enjoying the story walk. (Carolyn Higginson photo/Lakes District News)

Taylor Thompson enjoying the Story Walk. (Carolyn Higginson photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal
Next story
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Elf on the Shelf 2020 in Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Did you spot the Elf yet?

The festive fun started in Burns Lake last Friday, with little elves… Continue reading

Gas price in PG is at $1.05, much lower than Burns Lake’s $1.13. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
What’s going on with gas prices in the north?

A look at gas prices from Prince George to Houston

Winter has brought a partial halt to the Hwy16 improvement project at Six Mile Summit. Motorists are asked to drive carefully through the construction zone. (Houston Today photo)
Highway project on partial hold for the winter

Passing lanes being added at Six Mile Summit

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Haley Callison. (Facebook photo)
Former B.C. pro hockey player frustrated with COVID-deniers after horrific bout with virus

Haleigh Callison hopes people will follow precautions and tone down the rhetoric

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Most Read