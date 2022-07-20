StoryWalk vandalised, two pages discovered on Dead Man’s Island

Canada Day morning was nothing as planned by Lakes Literacy, after the coordinator discovered six pages missing from the organization’s special Canada-themed story, including signboards and wooden posts, on the morning of the Canada Day event at Spirit Square.

“Our StoryWalk program has been so well received and appreciated by the whole community – we always receive so much great feedback from residents of all ages. This is why it was so disheartening to find the six pages missing,” said Ellie Jones, the Lakes Literacy coordinator.

After this, the planned StoryWalk had to be cancelled.

In a turn of events however, Jones was informed by a local that they saw some StoryWalk pages on Dead Man’s Island.

“A friend helped us with his boat and sure enough, we did find two of the six missing pages on the island,” said Jones. “I believe the remaining pages were most likely lost in the lake as they were nowhere to be found. Oddly, the two pages we were able to retrieve appeared to be intentionally set up on the island either with use of cable ties or stuck in the ground.”

It remains unknown as to why anyone went through the trouble of relocating parts of the StoryWalk across the lake, especially because they would have needed some kind of boat to do so, noted Jones.

StoryWalk was first started in 2020, by the former Lakes Literacy coordinator, Jennifer Petersen. Since her departure, Jones has taken over the popular project and has continued to grow it by organizing several StoryWalks throughout the year.

Several laminated boards with story pages and fun prompts like “Walk like a duck to the next page” or “Hop like a bunny to the next page” are propped up along the walking track at Spirit Square, for example, and proves to be a reading excursion for young ones.

“We hope they (the individual/s who stole the pages) recognize that their actions have caused our small non-profit organization to waste precious time and resources searching for and retrieving the pages. We will also need to replace the signboards and posts that were not found, and we will need to purchase a new copy of the story to replace the missing pages,” said Jones. “It is likely to cost us about $100-150 to complete this work, which may not sound like much, but for our organization it is not insignificant. All of our programs are funded by grants or donations, and so our resources are limited.”

Jones also hoped that anyone who may know where the remaining StoryWalk pages could be, would come forward and return them, adding that it would be amazing to get them all back.

“We know that the StoryWalks help to enrich the lives of all community members, but in particular they are intended to bring another layer of joy and fun to the children and families of our community when they visit our public spaces and parks. It is so important for children to experience positive connections to books and reading, and StoryWalks have been an awesome way encourage this!” said Jones. “I have a hard time understanding why someone would go through the effort to vandalize something that is meant to benefit and serve all of our community’s children.”

Jones is now preparing to install the next story soon with the materials she still has. She also encouraged people to follow the Lakes Literacy Facebook page, to stay informed about the upcoming StoryWalks.