Strong season for Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association

The Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) has wrapped up its season for the year, which began slow and ended with a bang in terms of participation.

“I am very happy and satisfied on how this season finished,” BLMHA President Steven Bayes told Lakes District News.

The strong ending is almost hard to believe given the struggles the BLMHA endured back in the fall, with the pandemic greatly impacting participation numbers.

“In October at the start of the season we had strong numbers in all divisions however when COVID-19 struck again and the restrictions were implemented our numbers took a huge blow. By the middle of November we were very concerned that our low numbers would compromise our season. We had to postpone two tournaments due to lack of numbers,” said Bayes.

The true turning point of the season, according to Bayes, was at the U13 home tournament hosted by the BLMHA in late November.

“At that tournament, we had wave of kids that started to register. The BLMHA agreed that we would keep registration fees at 225$ for U11 and older and by January we had strong numbers in the older divisions, the only division that was still struggling at that point was the U7 division,” Bayes continued.

The BLMHA annual general meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Burns Lake Curling Club lounge, where year end reports will be presented. Executive officers seats will be voted on during the meeting, as well as board of director seats, and people do not need to have children in hockey to sit on the BLMHA executive team.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

