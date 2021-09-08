Strong summer for local community gardens

The summer has been productive for two community gardens in Burns Lake.

The Burns Lake Community Garden (BLCG), which is a non-profit organization, provides residents with beds for communal growing of various crops and flowers.

Lakes District News spoke to BLCG chairwoman Brittany Evans, who said that the year was very rewarding. “The garden was at capacity this year,” she said. “We had 21 raised beds, 16 greenhouse spaces, and eight in-ground beds spoken for. In total, we had 28 participants.”

A big part of the success of the BLGC was the improvements made to the greenhouse.

“The greenhouse is thriving this year. We were able to install raised beds with monetary donations from Tahtsa Timber, Burns Lake Community Forest, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Chinook Community Forest, and a lumber donation from Hampton Lumber Products. The Village of Burns Lake work crew also donated time to move some materials for us so we were better able to fill the beds,” said Evans.

Lakes District News also spoke to community member David Shumka, whose family has been participants of the BLCG for three years and counting. “I think this is a wonderful thing to have in our town,” said Shumka. “This year I’ve grown beans, corn, peas and potatoes, and other members of the garden have grown all sorts of things like tomatoes, zucchini and flowers.”

The garden is typically open until late fall, but that’s weather dependent.

The other garden in Burns Lake is The Link Garden and Greenhouse (LGG), which is a shared garden run in part by volunteers that contributes fresh vegetables to The Link food bank.

According to a press release made by Executive Director Scott Zayac, the garden’s Sow, Grow and Share food program distributed over $400 worth of fresh produce every week during the month of July. The numbers for August are not yet available.

The LGG has also partnered with William Konkin Elementary as well as Morris William Elementary for a spring program. Children and staff from each school used the garden and green house as educational spaces, while helping with preparing the garden beds and planting. According to the LGG release, over 900 radishes were harvested this year thanks to the program.

The Link has had a lot of support from the local community, receiving donations and funding from 18 local business as well as dozens of community members as of July. 31. All the planting and preparation of the LGG is done by community volunteers.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.