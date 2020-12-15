Structure fire in Burns Lake

There was a fire in Burns Lake on Tuesday.

Director of Protective Services Rob Krause confirmed that the Burns Lake Fire Rescue crew responded to a structure fire on Dec. 15, after the fire was reported at 4:48 p.m.

The house where the fire incident occurred is located on Fountain Frontage Road.

“Command was on scene in less than five minutes and the first engine was on-site in nine minutes. It took almost two hours to extinguish and ensure the fire was out. Crews continue to monitor the house this evening to ensure there are no rekindles,” said Krause.

While all the occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the house sustained substantial smoke damage according to Krause.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation into the incident will continue.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

