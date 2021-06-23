BLNDC heavy equipment group training on-field. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Students on simulator in Burns Lake

Burns Lake Native Development Corporation’s (BLNDC) heavy equipment operator course has students using the Burns Lake Community Forest’s forwader/harvester simulator. Latoya, Robert and instructor Ed with Brian on the simulator were seen practicing to operate the heavy equipment. The training is happening in groups with one group training on the simulator while the other going out in the field to operate the actual machinery. There are a total of eight students being trained. Chantal Tom, general manager of BLNDC said, “It’s great that we have a full class and each student is learning how to grease, maintain a machine plus how to operate it. We are hoping our students find employment once the 12 week course is completed.” (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

A total of 29 voters went to the polls to elect a chief and two new councillors for the Nee Tahi Buhn Band. (Black Press file photo)
Ray Morris elected as new chief for Nee Tahi Buhn band

(SD 91 website photo/Lakes District News)
WKE bids farewell to principal, vice principal

Closures came into effect on June 15 and June 16 in some regions. (Black Press File Photo)
Local watersheds close recreational salmon fishing

The newspaper clipping about the wanted fugitive for murder. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
Murder that made headlines in 1935