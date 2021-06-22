Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk in the classroom and in the community identical

A study of school staff in Vancouver says their risk of developing COVID-19 through contact at school is identical to their risk of catching the virus in the community.

The study by researchers from BC Children’s Hospital, the University of British Columbia and Vancouver Coastal Health examined COVID-19 infections among teachers and staff throughout the Vancouver district.

Blood samples taken from 1,556 school staff showed 2.3 per cent tested positive for antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, mirroring the number of positive tests from a matching group of donors who did not work in schools.

Researchers say the findings show the limited chance of developing COVID-19 through contact in a school setting.

The study has not yet been peer reviewed but was published in preprint form in order to share the details quickly.

Dr. Louise Mâsse, the article’s co-lead researcher and a professor in the School of Population and Public Health at UBC, says it’s hoped the findings will guide future decisions about school openings and closures.

Vancouver School District superintendent Suzanne Hoffman says it’s important schools stay open, not just for learning but for the social, mental and physical well-being of students.

“These results reaffirm that with the protocols we have in place, schools are safe places to teach and learn,” she said in a statement.

The study was funded by the federal government through its COVID-19 Immunity Task Force.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

CoronavirusEducation

Previous story
Killer rapist denied parole, Paul Bernardo, had plans to relocate to Kelowna
Next story
Vancouver Island First Nations flags to fly permanently at city hall

Just Posted

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

lotto max logo
Are you the lucky winner?

The 2021 Walk to End ALS took place in Burns Lake on June 19. A walk around the LDSS track and a draw for the quilt made by Jenny Pirie was organized by Ronda Payne for her friend Barb Wilson. Wilson was diagnosed with ALS in 2016. The draw raised roughly $6,300 from all across Canada, with tickets being bought from as far as Ontario. Burns Lake local won Patti Dube won the draw and the quilt. The money raised will now go to the ALS Society which in turn will be going towards more ALS research and for ALS Societies to provide support to other individuals and families living with this disease. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
VIDEO: Walk to End ALS held in Burns Lake

Grad 2021 parade through the village. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
VIDEO: LDSS graduation 2021 parade in Burns Lake