Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses near the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Passerby Richard Wittstock said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion and a team of police apprehend the suspect.

No one was harmed prior to or during the arrest, said Visintin.

As it turns out, authorities determined the suspect had been carrying an airsoft rifle, a replica firearm.

Police are continuing to investigate.


