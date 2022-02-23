Sullivan Motor Products expands to Prince George

The new SMP RV store in Prince George can be seen here. (Murray Sullivan photo/Lakes Disrict News)

Sullivan Motor Products (SMP) has acquired a new business in Prince George, with the purchase of NR Motors. According to SMP General Manager Murray Sullivan, the purchase has been in motion since mid-November.

The new store will be run under the name SMP RV, and will strictly sell RVs no motor vehicles. This isn’t the first expansion project that SMP has done. The company is also in the process of constructing an RV shop in Houston, which Sullivan says will be completed in the early summer.

Lakes District News asked Sullivan is the expansion will mean relocating from Houston. “Nope. I’ll still be living in Houston, I will be involved in the operations of all of our locations though, including the new one in Prince George,” he responded.

Last year Sullivan opened an RV store in Vernon with partners not associated with SMP.

About 90 per cent of the staff from the stores previous ownership was retained in the transition, and there will be plans to hire seven or eight more employees once the business grows and more products are brought in.

“The expansion is very exciting for us,” said Sullivan. “It’s a great opportunity and there are lots of existing costumers in the Prince George area, were very happy about the opportunity.”

Sullivan indicated that the store has been open for a few weeks, though there are still renovations to be done. “It’s still a couple weeks away from where we want it to be,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

