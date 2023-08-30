Families are enjoying free food in the Summer Kids Festival hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services on a hot sunny day at the Burns Lake soccer field by the Lakes District Secondary School on Aug. 21. The event was for children between the age of zero to six years old and their families. The event had free food, games, face painting, fun prize draws and the event was open for all with no entry fees. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District School)

Summer kids festival

On Aug. 21. Carrier Sekani Family Services hosted a summer kids festival to promote their head start program. Nikki Shumka, manager said, “The six principles for head start are parental involvement, health promotion, culture and language, nutrition, education, and social services support.” The event was held at the Burns Lake soccer field and was for children between the age of zero to six years old and their families. The event had free food, games, face painting, fun prize draws and the event was open for all. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

 

Children enjoyed the free food and gifts

Veronica Ghostkeeper Gerow and Nikki Shumka are assisting parents

Veronica Ghostkeeper Gerow

Children are playing with water

Face painting for the children

Free food for children

Children are playing lets go fishing

Parents and children were playing with paints

