On Aug. 21. Carrier Sekani Family Services hosted a summer kids festival to promote their head start program. Nikki Shumka, manager said, “The six principles for head start are parental involvement, health promotion, culture and language, nutrition, education, and social services support.” The event was held at the Burns Lake soccer field and was for children between the age of zero to six years old and their families. The event had free food, games, face painting, fun prize draws and the event was open for all. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)