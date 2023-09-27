Supportive housing to be complete by the fall of 2024

B.C. Housing will update on winter shelters in the upcoming month

Dzee Inzu Yikh the supportive housing complex, formerly the Burns Lake Motor Inn, is expected to be completed and open by the fall 2024.

The complex consists of 44 units, split evenly between the front and back of the building.

Repairs for half of the units were completed in December 2022.

The complex and provide residents with services including daily meals, referrals and culturally appropriate programming.

The Province, through B.C. Housing and the surrounding Six First Nations purchased this complex in April 2020. Their innitiave is to provide homes with supports for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness in Burns Lake.

Previously this building was used as a Emergency Weather Response (EWR) shelter during the colder winter months.

The temporary shelter for EWR was closed on March 31, 2022 right after its permit expired – disclosed by B.C. Housing.

“At this moment there will not be an EWR shelter in this location,” said Shrief Fadl, Senior Communications Specialist for B.C. Housing.

Fadl stated more information around winter shelters will be forthcoming in the next month.

“Currently, approximately half of the units are occupied, in light of the ongoing construction area around the building,” Fadl said.

Once the former Burns Lake Motor Inn is completed, people with supportive needs for housing from Burns Lake and surrounding areas will be allowed to put in an application at the Lake Babine Nation office or onsite with the program manager.

The supportive complex is located at 149 Highway 16 in Burns Lake.

Last year, Ts’il Kaz Koh (TKK) First Nation, [Burns Lake Band] opened temporary beds at the Gathering Place.

TKK’s program manager Lori McCluskey stepped forward to coordinate the conversion of that space into a temporary shelter for those in need. The site was open from Dec. 16 until Dec. 24 when the temperature went above -10 C. McCluskey is concerned by that government line in the mercury. Death and other bodily harm can occur for those exposed to the elements even above freezing, and Burns Lake certainly has plenty of nights below zero.