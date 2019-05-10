A family from Haiti approach a tent in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, stationed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as they haul their luggage down Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y., on August 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

Supreme Court to rule on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

The case centres on a Pakistani man, Tusif Ur Rehman Chhina

The Supreme Court is to rule today on whether immigration detainees have the right to challenge their detentions in person before judges.

Migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can now only challenge their detentions through an immigration tribunal, whose decisions are subject to only limited judicial review.

The case centres on a Pakistani man, Tusif Ur Rehman Chhina, who was granted refugee protection in Canada in 2006, but was later detained after authorities learned he had a criminal record.

He failed in 12 attempts to the Immigration and Review Board to be released and was eventually deported to Pakistan, but his lawyers have continued to pursue the case.

The federal government argued that extending the right to direct hearings before judges to migrant detainees would create uncertainty in the legal processes involving these decisions.

The Justice Department has argued that the current system offers a comprehensive and expert process by an independent, quasi-judicial board that provides a meaningful review.

READ MORE: Refugee changes will hurt women asylum seekers, women’s organizations say

READ MORE: Canada’s asylum system unable to respond to spikes in claims, auditor finds

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976
Next story
Five taken to hospital after plane, fuel truck collide at Pearson airport

Just Posted

Drug bust in Burns Lake

Police officers on May 9 arrested a man in Burns Lake carrying… Continue reading

“High danger” for Grassy Plains fire risk

The recent warm weather enjoyed by Burns Lake residents has brought an… Continue reading

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Prospect of lower lumber cut in the air

Forestry has been top of mind among Burns Lake residents for the… Continue reading

Crash occurred three hours into aerial mapping flight

Second fatality victim identified as Amir Sedghi, an analyst with Precision Vectors

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Most Read