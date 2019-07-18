WestJet. (Black Press Media files)

Supreme Court won’t hear WestJet appeal in sexual harassment case

Mandalena Lewis alleges she was sexually assaulted by a pilot while on a stopover in Hawaii

WestJet Airlines has lost a legal bid to put an end to a proposed class-action harassment lawsuit.

The Supreme Court of Canada refused today to hear WestJet’s arguments to quash the suit launched by a former flight attendant.

Mandalena Lewis alleges she was sexually assaulted by a pilot while on a stopover in Hawaii in 2010 and that the airline breached its anti-harassment promise in her contract.

Her lawsuit proposes to represent all current and former female WestJet flight attendants whose employment contracts included the airline’s pledge.

The airline failed in the B.C. courts to scuttle the action, prompting it to argue the Supreme Court could provide clarity on whether a court or the Canadian Human Rights Commission is the proper forum for systemic sexual harassment allegations.

Following its usual practice, the high court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.

READ MORE: Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau, Tusk open talks at EU summit on Canada-EU trade agreement
Next story
Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Just Posted

Trial finishes for suspect in Burns Lake man’s murder

Closing submissions concluded at the Supreme Court in Prince George on July… Continue reading

Lightning starts nine small fires on July 5-7

Several wildfires started in the Northwest Fire Centre region over the July… Continue reading

Mill blast safety measures review ends

The government is wrapping up a review on how industries and other… Continue reading

Magician wows Burns Lake children

Magician Leif David entertained dozens of children in the Burns Lake Public… Continue reading

Regional real estate sales down so far in 2019

Real estate sales in the northwest and Bulkley-Nechako regions of British Columbia… Continue reading

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Most Read