Surgeon braved hardship for patients

Dr. T.C. Holmes. (Lakes District Museum Society photo)

Convincing physicians to come to Burns Lake has never been an easy task, and getting them to stay an even more difficult one.

Dr. T.C. Holmes was a notable exception. Holmes arrived here in 1929 to begin 27 years of service to the area.

Holmes was a surgeon and a specialist in obstetrics. It’s said that he never refused a call, and on more than one occasion risked his own life to save one. Little deterred him; he declined social invitations that placed him beyond reach of his patients, and would ski or snowshoe to reach people in need of his services.

Dr. Holmes shared the hardships of the Depression with understanding and humour. Money being in short supply, he willingly accepted whatever compensation his patients could provide. During those difficult years, he never lacked for firewood and had enough moose meat and poultry hanging from his back porch to feed an army.

If the good doctor had one vice, it was scrabble. He played the game with a vengeance, often using words his opponents had never heard before. When challenged, he would calmly declare the unpronounceable string of letters to be a “medical term.”

When Dr. Holmes retired from practice in November 1955, tributes written by grateful residents filled the local newspaper.

© 2018 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

Previous story
B.C. Green Party will have a new leader by next fall

Just Posted

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

Man collapses in post office

Paramedics responded to an incident in the afternoon of Oct. 2 when… Continue reading

Independent Merv Ritchie wants to give Skeena-Bulkley Valley residents their voice back

Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says

Fender bender on Centre

An RCMP officer speaks with a motorist amid a fender bender collision… Continue reading

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

B.C. Green Party will have a new leader by next fall

Andrew Weaver will finish his term as Oak Bay MLA

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

B.C. education minister defends NDP actions as teachers remain without contract

Rob Fleming made the comment in Sidney after opening a play ground

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Most Read