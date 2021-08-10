Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Surgeries bumped in Kelowna due to spike in COVID patients amid outbreak

‘Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated’

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) is postponing some elective surgeries as Interior Health works to manage capacity due to the recent Central Okanagan COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Interior Health said the hospital is currently supporting a higher number of COVID-19 positive patients.

“The majority of people in hospital with COVID-19 are young adults who are not fully immunized,” said the health authority.

Dr. Gareth Eeson, a surgical oncologist at KGH, said in a tweet on Monday that one of his patients had a Whipple procedure cancelled. A Whipple procedure is a complex surgery to remove parts of the pancreas, small intestine and gallbladder.

“Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated,” Eeson wrote.

Interior Health did not give specifics as to the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at KGH, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 27 people in the B.C. Interior were in hospital as of Aug. 9, of whom 10 were in critical care.

The Interior, specifically the Central Okanagan, has led the province’s daily COVID-19 case counts for the last few weeks, leading to increased health restrictions for the area. As of Aug. 9, 1,755 cases in Interior Health remain active.

“Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their community, and the health-care system,” stated Interior Health.

READ MORE: Bars, nightclubs ordered to close as Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases surge

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
First Nation firefighters encouraged to join effort to extinguish B.C. blazes
Next story
Company ‘shocked’ by Ottawa’s decision on proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta

Just Posted

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada is lifting its prohibition Monday, Aug. 9, on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Traffic cautious in B.C. as Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 395 new COVID infections as active cases top 3,200

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Surgeries bumped in Kelowna due to spike in COVID patients amid outbreak