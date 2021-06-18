The BC Ferries’ website is down for the second time in one week from what they say is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

Website down for second time this week

The BC Ferries’ website is down again Friday morning, from what a spokesperson says is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic.

The site first crashed Monday morning shortly after the province announced it was reopening to non-essential travel.

BC Ferries' website crashes following provincial reopening announcement

A spokesperson says their tech team is working to fix the issue and that BC Ferries apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience.

