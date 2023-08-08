Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023

Police have yet to arrest suspect in stabbing death of Jose Kaze, 32, near Granville and Smithe streets on Aug. 4

A Surrey resident is Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim of 2023.

Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Police have yet to make an arrest and are asking anyone with cell phone or dash-cam video on Aug. 4, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., to call VPD investigators at 604-717-2500.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

“Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

Meantime, a gofundme.com campaign by press time had raised $3,290 toward a $30,000 goal to help support Kaze’s five children as well as pay for his funeral costs.

READ ALSO: Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

“Jose was always looking for ways to give back to the community and helped many people who were in time of need. He was a caring and loving person whose smile would light up any room he entered,” writes fundraising organizer Arezou Roozbeh. “This loving father leaves behind five beautiful young children, all of whom he cherished deeply. He was their rock, their protector, and their provider. His love and dedication to his children knew no bounds, and he had come to Canada in search of better opportunities for his future.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

HomicideSurreyVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Customer throws gelato at Harrison shop employees, storms out
Next story
Procession at Penticton’s Skaha Lake for firefighter killed in action

Just Posted

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Jennifer Gunanoot, grieving mother of Kaylee Gunanoot, passionately addresses the crowd during the protest at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28, urging for justice and accountability following her daughter’s alleged murder on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Mother calls for justice in daughter’s death on Hagwilget First Nation reserve

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)
UPDATE: Smithers bear attack leaves woman, 79, with substantial injuries

Thornhill Fire Department trucks are pictured on January 28, 2022. Emergency vehicles from the department were dispatched to a serious crash on Hwy 16, east of Terrace, on August 2, resulting in injuries and a subsequent highway closure. (Binny Paul/Black Press Media)
Serious vehicle crash closes Hwy 16 east of Terrace