Susan Chretien showing her painting in the Centennial artist at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 29 (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Susan Chretien wins art competition’s second heat

Chretien joins Barb Durban-Wilson as the two artists who have earned berths in the Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist semi-final

Southside artist Sue Chretien was the big winner in the July 29 heat of The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist.

Chretien’s pallet knife painting of the scene south of Spirit Square was judged the best produced in the four-hour plein air competition, narrowly defeating an impressive landscape painted by fellow competitor Leona Peden.

The three-person panel of judges was enthralled by Chretien’s creation. “I kept looking at it and trying to figure out how she did it,” said one of them. “I really liked the composition and flow of the painting.”

Chretien seemed surprised by the judges’ decision. “You mean I have to come back [for another round]?” she noted with a laugh upon learning the result.

Chretien joins Barb Durban-Wilson as the two artists who have earned berths in the Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist semi-final, which will be held Aug. 12 at a yet-to-be-announced location

In addition to a spot in the semi-final and a $100 honorarium, Chretien received a $50 gift certificate for winning the heat.

The other winner on July 29 was Annamarie Douglas, whose painting of Burns Lake, a home on Gerow Island, and the mountains beyond was judged the best work done that day by a wildcard artist. Douglas received a $50 gift certificate for her efforts.

Douglas – who will also compete as a featured artist – joins Lynda Peebles in the pool of wildcard winners, one of whom will advance to the semi-final.

The third and fourth plein air heats will be held Aug. 5-6 at Spirit Square. Local artists are encouraged to paint along with the contestants to earn prizes.

Online voting for the fan favourite will get underway on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Watch the Lakes District Museum Society’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/LocalHistoryMatters for more information.

The competition will wrap up Aug. 26 at the Lakes District Museum, when three artists from the semi-final will square off for the grand prize: a $2,000 commission to create a work of art that represents or reflects on Burns Lake’s first hundred years.

Anyone wanting more information on the Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist can contact the museum by telephone 250-692-7450 or email ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire
Next story
PODCAST: Tom Hooper of legendary B.C. music group ‘Grapes of Wrath’

Just Posted

Owner of Moosehorn Lodge bought his winning ticket at RX Drug Mart in Burns Lake. He matched 6/7+ numbers from the Lotto Max draw on July 21, netting him exactly $317,035.90. He said this will help alleviate any financial stress they have at the moment. (Lotto Corp photo/Lakes District News)
Southsider Walter Turner wins lotto

A picture of Burns Lake in 1973. (Arthur Vine photo/Lakes District News)
Way back Wednesday – who was the mayor?

Landon Mechalchuk captured the essence of nature surving wildfires. This osprey protecting its nest in the midst of an unnamed fire on Ootsa Lake.
Nature at its best and worst

The village has been approved for a $275,000 grant under the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s (CERIP) Unique Heritage Infrastructure stream worth $16 million for the redevelopment of St. John’s Heritage Church at Burns Lake on Aug. 01. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)
New office of The Link