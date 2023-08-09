Susan Chretien wins art competition’s second heat

Chretien joins Barb Durban-Wilson as the two artists who have earned berths in the Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist semi-final

Southside artist Sue Chretien was the big winner in the July 29 heat of The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist.

Chretien’s pallet knife painting of the scene south of Spirit Square was judged the best produced in the four-hour plein air competition, narrowly defeating an impressive landscape painted by fellow competitor Leona Peden.

The three-person panel of judges was enthralled by Chretien’s creation. “I kept looking at it and trying to figure out how she did it,” said one of them. “I really liked the composition and flow of the painting.”

Chretien seemed surprised by the judges’ decision. “You mean I have to come back [for another round]?” she noted with a laugh upon learning the result.

Chretien joins Barb Durban-Wilson as the two artists who have earned berths in the Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist semi-final, which will be held Aug. 12 at a yet-to-be-announced location

In addition to a spot in the semi-final and a $100 honorarium, Chretien received a $50 gift certificate for winning the heat.

The other winner on July 29 was Annamarie Douglas, whose painting of Burns Lake, a home on Gerow Island, and the mountains beyond was judged the best work done that day by a wildcard artist. Douglas received a $50 gift certificate for her efforts.

Douglas – who will also compete as a featured artist – joins Lynda Peebles in the pool of wildcard winners, one of whom will advance to the semi-final.

The third and fourth plein air heats will be held Aug. 5-6 at Spirit Square. Local artists are encouraged to paint along with the contestants to earn prizes.

Online voting for the fan favourite will get underway on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Watch the Lakes District Museum Society’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/LocalHistoryMatters for more information.

The competition will wrap up Aug. 26 at the Lakes District Museum, when three artists from the semi-final will square off for the grand prize: a $2,000 commission to create a work of art that represents or reflects on Burns Lake’s first hundred years.

Anyone wanting more information on the Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist can contact the museum by telephone 250-692-7450 or email ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com.