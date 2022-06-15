Suspected train caused fire by Decker Lake Forest Products

Burns Lake Fire Rescue (BLFR)was called out by Decker Lake Forest Products (DLFP) to assist with a grass fire burning alongside the railroad tracks adjacent to the sawmill. The fire was about 100 yards long and is now out. According to fire chief Rob Krause the call was received via 911 at 6:50 p.m. on June 13. BLFR responded with two apparatus and nine members as part of our contracted service with Hampton Affilciates. The fire was extinguished by 8:30 p.m. with manpower from DLFP as well as the fire department. The cause is still under investigation, but it is suspected to have been started by a spark from a passing train. According to Carolyn from the NWFC Communications Team BC Wildfire Service and Northwest Fire Centre the fire is our and the B.C. Wildfire Service did not attend

In addition, BLFR responded to a structure fire at 12:08 p.m. June 14 on Schritt Crescent. The fire department arrived to discover a shed and a barn on fire, and the main house being threatened by the radiant heat. BLFR responded with four apparatus and 16 members and we were able to protect the main house and suppress the fire by 12:54 p.m. Overhaul and cleanup continued until 3: 00 p.m. The cause of this fire was backyard burning which got out of control and spread to the shed. Fire Chief Krause would like to remind the public to be extremely cautious when conducting any open burning.

Information Officer Caryolin from the NWFC Communications Team BC Wildfire Service and Northwest Fire Centre, went on to say, “The smoke Burns Lake residents are seeing is not from this incident. Smoke is drifting into the Northwest Fire Centre originating from Alaska. Here is a quick link to firesmoke.ca that will give you a great visual of the smoke movement.

https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/

Provincally there are 158 current fires burning and three as of last week. Out of the 158 fire 90 were human caused.