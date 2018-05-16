Fisheries and Oceans Canada has announced there will be no recreational fishing for chinook on the Skeena and Nass Rivers until further notice. (Lakes District News file photo)

Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

Zero retention of chinook on Skeena River and Nass River effective immediately for sport fishers

There will be no sport fishing for salmon in the Skeena River and Nass River until further notice.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) made the announcement on May 8, specifying that there will be no retention of chinook in all rivers draining into Pacific Fishery Management Areas one to six until further notice.

The closures will affect recreational and charter anglers from Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.

The DFO stated that recreational opportunities for Skeena coho and pink salmon may occur later.

The closure is effective immediately.

