Tabor Ski Resort’s main lodge burned down Wednesday night. (Instagram Photo)

Tabor Ski Resort’s main lodge burns down

Prince George RCMP are on scene as the cause of the fire is investigated.

Fire investigators are continuing to seek the cause of a fire at Tabor Mountain Ski Resort that destroyed its main lodge.

Prince George RCMP said in a release that just after midnight on Feb. 1, they received a call from the Tabor/Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department advising of a structure fire at Tabor Mountain Ski Resort, approximately 30 kilometres east of Prince George.

Officers attended and found the main lodge fully engulfed in flames. No one was believed to have been inside.

Although the cause has yet to be determined, police will remain on scene until such time that fire investigators can make a determination.

If you have any information about this incident, Prince George RCMP asks you to contact them at (250) 561-3300 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Previous story
Precious puppies to be named by you
Next story
Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother

Just Posted

Kager Lake to Burns Lake trail a possibility

Council has directed staff to investigate the project’s feasibility

Fat bikes a hot topic for the Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

The club hopes trail users will bring forward ideas to AGM

Rail concerns to be discussed with MP

Concerns have “remained or worsened,” says advocacy group

Ammonia level not a concern: village

A local resident has recently raised concerns on social media

Burns Lake hosts Teck Northern Cup

Participants from all age and skill levels enjoyed a great day of cross-country ski racing

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Woman’s ‘genderless’ ID won’t fly in B.C.

A New Zealand woman was not allowed to fly out of the Kelowna International Airport with her genderless ID

Tabor Ski Resort’s main lodge burns down

Prince George RCMP are on scene as the cause of the fire is investigated.

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother

Clayton Warkentin sentenced to life for brutal 2016 killing of Lois Unger that shocked the community

Most Read