Tales from a not-so-bad winter in Burns Lake

For those of you who’ve read my editorials before, you probably remember me freaking out in the early fall months about everyone in town warning me that this will be the most intense winter I’ve ever seen, being from southern Ontario.

If I’ll be honest, I don’t see what any of the fuss is about.

For over a month now, the weather has hovered near zero for the most part, which has actually been warmer then whats going on back in my hometown. I even took a nice walk through the trails up on Boer Mountain with not but a sweater and some jeans on and was totally comfortable.

Granted, I will say that I was out of town over the holidays and missed the most intense stretch of cold weather and snow that’s hit the region of yet this season, but still. My landlord told me the other day that I’ve been super lucky, and that this is by far the mildest winter he’s seen in a number of years.

Honestly I’m not complaining at all. For starters, I can’t say that I’m an expert at driving in snowy conditions, and I won’t go so far as to say there’s been some close calls, but I’ve had some very stressful drives over the past few months.

I also hate wearing winter accessories like snow boots and scarves and gloves. I’ll avoid any of that stuff unless I absolutely have too. Call me high maintenance, but it’s just a lot of extra stuff to carry around all day.

For the most part though, none of my worries have mattered at all because the weather has been so unseasonably warm. What makes things even funnier to me is that just a couple weeks ago there was a huge snowstorm in Toronto that completely shut down the city.

I was looking at all these posts on social media thinking, aren’t I the one whose supposed to be suffering through a brutal winter right now?

A lot of you will be reading this thinking how lucky I am because this winter has been so mild compared to the past, I like to I helped with that by bringing my warm and friendly personality to town.

All in all, it’s been a better winter then I could ever have imagined. Nice and mild like the winters I grew up with.

Now watch it go to -40 degrees for the next three weeks as karma for me writing this.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.