Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake could get a patio

Burns Lake residents might soon be able to enjoy patio dining at Pub n Tandoori Grill.

With indoor dining closures and restrictions earlier this year and permission for dining on patios given, restaurant owners everywhere worked towards making major changes to ensure their business didn’t suffer. Babbi Singh, owner of Pub n Tandoori Grill also decided last month that it was time to bring the cuisine to people in a different way, probably through the construction of a patio.

Last week, Singh approached the council to obtain permission for a patio for the restaurant. While councillors were generally supportive of the patio idea recognizing how much the restaurant industry had been affected due to the pandemic, they also had question about the patio’s proximity to the legion next door.

A motion was then passed to approve the development permit pending support from the legion. Last week, the village reached out to the legion and were waiting on their response at the time of going to press.

”If they are supportive of the project, the Development Permit will be issued automatically. If they have concerns, Council will consider their concerns at the next regular meeting,” said Sheryl Worthing, the village chief administrative officer.

Singh is confident however that there would no problem getting the legion on board and he will soon be able to start work on his vision for the patio.

At the end of May, the province’s COVID-19 restart plan was put into motion and a return to indoor restaurant dining for up to six people is now allowed again. Why then does Singh want to invest in a patio?

“This patio won’t just be from a pandemic restrictions-point of view. People have now started to enjoy sitting in slightly open areas and the patio would be around all year-round,” said Singh, adding that the design for the patio they have finalized is all-glass with an ability to keep the glass french doors completely open during summer months and closed during winter months.

“I want people to have a place to come to and enjoy. Through our restaurant if we can bring the community together, laughing, eating, it would be great,” he said.