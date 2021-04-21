Tandoori Grill raises $300 for the Burns Lake food bank

The Burns Lake restaurant Pub n Tandoori Grill raised money for the local food bank through a restaurant promotion they ran all through the month of March.

The restaurant had launched a Round-Up campaign for the month of March in which they were paying the difference by rounding up their customers’ bills to the nearest dollar and putting together this difference towards the local food bank.

The restaurant raised $300 through this campaign and owner Satinder Pal Singh, also known as Babbi, presented a cheque to Candice Little of The Link Food Centre.

“Often times, vulnerable people in our community are not eating quality food.,” said Little, “I am so grateful for this donation. It was a wonderful program that promoted not just the restaurant but also highlighted the needs of some of our less fortunate community members and so thank you for that.”

The Link Food Centre has seen a tremendous increase in the need for the food bank in the past few months. Little said that the food bank now had roughly 75 clients and the food bank has now started doing hot meals twice a week. Little also said that 27 per cent of the food bank’s clients were children and about 16 per cent were seniors over the age of 65.

“So it is almost half of our clients who are the most vulnerable people — children and seniors. We are so grateful that they get the opportunity for several things such as obviously food to fill their bellies but also opportunities to experience different kinds of food, different kinds of culture; it is just so amazing to have that,” she said, adding that actions like the Tandoori Grill’s campaign showed that the restaurant owners and staff were being good community citizens.

The restaurant, that opened its doors on Dec. 9, 2020, is now working on plans to put together a hot meal on April 29. According to Babbi, this is a way to not only introduce the community to the cuisine but also to help the local food bank.

“We are very happy to be able to contribute and give back to the community that has been supporting us through this pandemic,” said Babbi. The restaurant is now doing take out only after the provincial health order banning indoor dining.

