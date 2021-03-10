Tandoori Grill new promotion. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Tandoori Grill to donate to the local food bank

Launches promotion to encourage eating locally while raising funds

The newly opened Pub n Tandoori Grill will be lending a helping hand to the food bank for the month of March, through their sales.

The restaurant, that opened its doors on Dec. 9, 2020, will be paying the difference by rounding up its customers’ bills to the nearest dollar. They would then put together this money and donate it to the food bank.

This means that while the customers will just be paying for how much they eat or drink, the restaurant would round up the figure by putting in the difference from their own pocket and set aside that amount to eventually give to the food bank.

The promotion is intended to not just encourage eating at the restaurant but also to ensure more people try out Indian cuisine and in the process the restaurant gets a chance to give back to the community.

“We are earning from this town and it is our responsibility to give back to the community that has been supporting us,” said Harsh Joshi, who wears multiple hats at the restaurant, from manning the pub area and cash counter, to overseeing the smooth running of the place.

Joshi also said that there still are several questions from the community as to where the restaurant has come up from, whether it is from the owners of the old restaurant in town, what kind of cuisine they really service, etc. and the restaurant is hoping, with more people eating in at the restaurant, they will be able to clear any and all questions while at the same time helping the local food bank.

Pub n Tandoori Grill was opened by Satinder Pal Singh, fondly known as Babbi, who also owns The Office Pub. This new restaurant which comes in place of Grapevine Pub and Liquor Store, has brought in a new cuisine to the village, something the owners and the staff are extremely happy about.

“People have been coming in to eat especially because of the promotion and even though we don’t ask them if they want to donate, they have been offering to,” said Joshi.

“These are really hard times for everyone and we love this community. So getting this chance to help others, provide better service, good food is something we want to keep doing.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

