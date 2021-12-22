Tandoori makes lunch for Grassy Plains School

Tandoori Pub N’ Grill catered lunch for students and staff at Grassy Plains School on Dec. 13. Matt, head chef and manager of The Office Pub & Grill along with the utmost helpful – Krupa, helped out chef Anuj prepared the meals for 79 people. Everyone at Grassy Plains enjoyed the feast. This isn’t the first time that Tandoori Pub N’ Grill has prepared a meal for a local school, as they provided a catered lunch for students at Decker Lake Elementary in November and last year for William Konkin Elementary. Owner Babbi Singh has been very generously feeding people and has been making efforts to introduce Indian cuisine to the Burns Lake community. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)