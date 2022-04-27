Tandoori Pub N’ Grill donates food to those in need

(L-R) Julie Harrison, Hanna Zayac and Danielle Martens from The Link Food Centre accepted a donation of 75 hot meals from Tandoori Pub N’ Grill, delivered by restaurant staff Krupa Pandya and Rocco Voss. The donation was organized by Tandoori Pub N’ Grill owner Babbi Singh. This is the second time the restaurant has donated to the food bank, and this will be a monthly gesture moving forward. Each monthly donation is worth approximately $1,200. The restaurant has also donated meals to the community on several other occasions in the past, including Francois Lake Elementary, Grassy Plains School, Lakes District Secondary School, Decker Lake Elementary and William Konkin Elementary. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)