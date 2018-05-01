Susan Schienbein (left) says that a fledgling task force is meant to take on issues like homelessness and seniors’ housing in Burns Lake. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Task force aiming to tackle housing crunch

Issues include homelessness, seniors’ housing

A fledgling task force is aiming to improve housing in Burns Lake — and the group will have their work cut out for them, according to village councillor Susan Schienbein.

The task force formed following a public meeting led by Schienbein at the College of New Caledonia on April 17, which brought together a dozen community members, including builders, community workers and village staff.

Most of those people expressed interest in joining a task force that would work on a long-standing set of housing issues in Burns lake.

Those issues include a pressing need for homeless shelters — something that was driven home this winter when someone in Burns Lake died of exposure, said Schienbein.

“That is concerning, whenever you have a fatality that could have been prevented through infrastructure,” she said in an April 25 interview with the Lakes District News.

Burns Lake RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service declined to release the name of the individual or details about the case — a coroners’ investigation is ongoing — but Schienbein called the death preventable.

At the April 17 meeting, community workers from the Elizabeth Fry Society — which supports abused and marginalized women and their children — also raised the problem of women losing their children to the child welfare system after experiencing poverty and unstable housing.

Issues like these need to be addressed through strategic planning, said Schienbein, adding that affordable housing is also needed for attracting teachers to the community.

Burns Lake previously commissioned a study focussed on the housing needs of people aged 55 and older, which indicated that many seniors want to stay in the Burns Lake area — but that the local housing stock isn’t prepared to meeting the demands of an aging population, for both the Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations.

And while many people would like to move south after retirement, uneven growth in real estate prices province-wide has meant that Burns Lake residents can’t afford to live in the more expensive southern latitudes after selling their homes in the North, said Schienbein.

“Your support network is here, and you have nowhere to go,” she said.

And although these challenges may seem daunting, she said that investments in housing by the provincial government could present an opportunity for Burns Lake if people involved in the new task force are ready to get serious.

“We’re looking for people to roll up their sleeves,” said Schienbein. “We can’t let this pass us by.”

Previous story
Workers building detour around washed-out road

Just Posted

Workers building detour around washed-out road

Colleymount Road to be used as alternate route until detour is ready

Task force aiming to tackle housing crunch

Issues include homelessness, seniors’ housing

UPDATED: Floodwater destroys Southside road

Ootsa Nadina Road flooded

Police seek help in finding missing person

“Eddy” disappeared on April 13

“Walk Anywhere” and make a difference in the lives of Burns Lake residents affected by dementia

Burns Lake residents can show they care

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote overwhelmingly to call on Pope again for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

Most Read