Teaching a new generation about space travel

Matthew Cimone, Space Interpreter from the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver, leads a workshop in the Burns Lake Public Library on July 16. Cimone explained facts and details of the manned mission to the moon that began 50 years ago when American astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on the morning of July 16, 1969. The interpreter gave his presentation using photos of the moon landing, an Apollo rocket made of lego and YouTube videos of its launch. The children then made their own craft lunar landers. Cimone is currently doing a tour of northern British Columbia educating young children about the moon landing. (Blair McBride photos)