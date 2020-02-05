TECK Northern Cup in Burns Lake

The Omineca Ski Club held welcomed 73 skiers for the TECK Northern Cup ski race on Jan. 26.

People travelled from Smithers to Quesnel to take part in a series of four ski races across northern B.C. According to participants, the Omineca Ski Club has “the best trails” and they “love to come to Burns Lake”.

Club members enjoyed the race too. The youngest participant, Halle Peebles – 5 years old, chased a boy from Smithers in a hotly contested 500 meter race.

Magnus Finstad, Taryn Griffin and John Broadworth respectively finished 5th, 6th and 7th in the 1 km racers. Ella Broadworth took the 2nd place in the 2.5 km and Carys Griffin took the 6th place in the 5 km.

Grown-up also showed their athleticism and stamina with Karen Broadworth finishing 5th in the 7.5 km and Jay Finstad and Sean Broadworth respectively finished 1st and 2nd in the 22.5 km race.

The Omineca Ski Club maintains over 30 km of groomed trails for all skill levels. Daily passes and rentals are available.

