teck race start

Teck Northern Cup results

The Teck Northern Cup cross country ski race took place in Burns Lake on Jan. 23, with competitors from Prince George, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Houston & Smithers. Myles Rosenberger was the U8 boys winner, Mika Cronje was the U8 girls winner, Ethan Rosenberger was the U10 winner, Annalise Groot was the U10 girls winner, Gabriel Wimbush was the U12 boys winner, Genvieve Gagnon was the U12 girls winner, Jesse Wimbush was the U14 boys winner, Sacha Fleury-Allen was the U14 girls winner, Daniel Woudstra was the U16 boys winner, Ava Wimbush was the U16 girls winner and Caedmon Dunbar was the U18 boys winner. Martin Williamson won the open men’s race, and Richard Harison won the masters men’s race. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Burns Lake Minor Hockey practice
Next story
Ottawa police make two arrests following demonstration-related investigations

Just Posted

ed
Hot Topics for Feb. 2

The RDBN has some areas to address with housing in the region. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Housing report reveals RDBN in fairly good shape

buz liscense
Village of Burns Lake waives business liscense fees for 2022

The Lakes District Health Centre is experiencing staff shortages, particularly with laboratory technicians. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Latest on staff shortages at Lakes District Health Centre