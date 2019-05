Tee ball players with the Burns Lake Little League met for the first practice of the season on May 8 in the field behind the College of New Caledonia. Children aged 4-6 play from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by kids aged 7 to 11 and older from 6:30-7:30 at the fields of Lakes District Secondary School field, BC Hydro and William Konkin Elementary. Games are held every Monday and Wednesday. (Blair McBride photos)