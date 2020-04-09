Winnipeg Police (Black Press Media files)

Teen girl dies in hospital after police shooting during vehicle stop in Winnipeg

The police watchdog is investigating the shooting

Winnipeg police say a 16-year-old girl shot by an officer has died in hospital.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the city Thursday evening.

The unit says police eventually stopped the vehicle and, while apprehending people inside, an officer shot the teen.

The police watchdog is investigating the shooting.

In a separate incident today, police say officers shot a man while responding to a firearm call.

There is no information on the man’s condition, and the chief of police is expected to provide more information on both shootings today.

The Canadian Press

Most Read