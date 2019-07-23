Teens suspects in deaths in north B.C., RCMP says

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were on July 23 named as suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and a third, unidentified man. (RCMP image)

Two men are now suspects in the three deaths in northern British Columbia and police advise the public not to approach them, the RCMP said on July 23.

Speaking at a press conference in Surrey, Sgt. Janelle Shoheit requested the public’s assistance in locating Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who were last seen in northern Saskatchewan.

RCMP said they were driving a 2011 Grey Toyota Rav 4.

The pair, from Port Alberni are suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and a third, unidentified man whose body was found near a burning vehicle, south of Dease Lake.

Fowler and Deese, a young couple were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs on July 15, about 500 kilometres away from where the Port Alberni teens’ truck was located.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first reported as missing after their pickup truck was found on fire on Highway 37, south of Dease Lake on July 19.

Police couldn’t confirm if they were armed but advised that people can change their appearances and vehicles and the public should be vigilant and call 911 if any suspicious activity is detected.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook