TEKAIZIYIS RIDGE WILDFIRE #R21377 EVACUATION ORDER

TEKAIZIYIS RIDGE WILDFIRE #R21377 EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 at 1730 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an Evacuation Order has been issued by Skin Tyee Nation, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to a wildfire.

Because of the danger to life and health, Skin Tyee Nation, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako have issued an Evacuation Order for the Tekaiziyis Ridge Wildfire, for all properties, lands, and dwellings located to the north of Colleymount Road and accessed by Parrot Lake Trail, Brewer Road, Koon Road, Antilla Road, or by the Grainger and Macdonald Forest Service Roads.

WELLS CREEK WILDFIRE #R11387 EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 at 2030 hours

