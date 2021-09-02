Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

It is unclear whether Bell’s services have been restored

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.

All Telus wireless services are fully restored in B.C. and Alberta after some customers reported outages on social media. In an emailed statement, Telus thanked customers for their patience.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” senior communications manager Chelsey Rajzer said.

It is unclear whether or not Bell’s services have been restored.

ORIGINAL:

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

