Telus lending phones to Burns Lake evacuees

They can be picked up at Carey’s Positive Electronics

Telus is lending phones free of cost to evacuees in the Burns Lake area.

The phones include one month of nation-wide calling and texting, but no data.

The phones can be picked up at Carey’s Positive Electronics, which still had 16 phones available at 1 p.m. today.

“We are setting them up at no charge; it is our way of giving a helping hand,” said the store on Facebook. “If you are in need please drop by and see us, to get set up with one, so you can communicate.”

People interested in borrowing the phones need to prove that they have been evacuated.

The phones must be returned after one month.

 

