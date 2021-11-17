Temporary use permit officiall approved by council

As of Nov. 9, a temporary homeless shelter is now available in Burns Lake at the old motor inn. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Motor Inn in Burns Lake now being used as emergency weather shelter

Village of Burns Lake council officially approved a temporary use permit for the Motor Inn located at 149 Highway 16 during a Nov. 9 meeting. The building will now be used as an emergency weather shelter for the homeless during the winter months.

The building is in the process of being turned into a permanent homeless shelter, in a project led by B.C. housing. However, the project remains in the early stages, and construction is not likely to begin until 2022.

Council moved forward with the permit at a previous meeting on Oct. 26, where it was put into a processing faze. This meant to give time for public consultation before officially being approved. Notices, signs and newspaper ads LOL were put out, and there was no pushback from the community.

Fire callouts for October

Burns Lake Fire Chief Robert Krause provided council with a report on the fire department call out statistics for the month of October. There were 13 total call outs. Of the call outs, five were motor vehicle incidents, one in Palling, three in the Sheraton area, and one on Highway 35.

There were six medical calls, including four lift assists, one B.C Emergency Health Services delay and one dispatch error.

The remaining two call outs were false fire alarms at William Konkin Elementary and Tweedsmuir House.

Councillor Charlie Rensby added to Tourism Advisory Committee

Council approved a motion on Nov. 9 to remove Mayor Dolores Funk as Village of Burns Lake representative on the Tourism Advisory Committee. Councillor Charlie Rensby was named as a replacement.

The reason for the change is that Mayor Funk is very busy and asked that another councillor take her place.

The purpose of the Tourism Advisory Committee is to work cooperatively in developing Burns Lake and the surrounding area, including the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) Area B and Area E, as a vibrant and welcoming tourism destination, and provide the Village of Burns Lake Council with advice and recommendations on tourism issues directly affecting the Burns Lake community.

