(FortisBC/Screenshot)

Tens of thousands without power in Kelowna area as temperatures rise

The major outage affects FortisBC customers down to Skaha Lake area

Update 11:50a.m.

Power has now been restored for the majority of FortisBC customers. The FortisBC map now shows only Highway 97 south to KLO Road still affected, which includes around 6,200 customers.

Original 11:30a.m.

As temperatures are expected to reach the high thirties, more than 17,000 FortisBC customers are in the dark from the north end of Kelowna to Chute Lake Road down to the west side of Skaha Lake around 11:30a.m. on July 21.

FortisBC has reported that it is a transmission outage.

It is unclear when the power will be restored.

Capital News has contacted FortisBC and will update the situation as it becomes available.

City of KelownaFortisBCpower outages

Previous story
Bring cash: B.C. gas stations make up 94 of top 100 priciest in Canada

Just Posted

Burns Lake RCMP investigation concluded a social media post of an attempted kidnapping to be false on July 19. (File photo)
Burns Lake RCMP dismisses social media rumour of an attempted kidnapping

Snowbirds pilot Cpt. Logan Reid will take flight above the Northwest Regional Airport on Wednesday at 5 p.m. sharp. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
What it takes to fly with the Snowbirds

Coastal First Nations welcome new hunting regulations that will help protect spirit bear populations. (Photo: Kyle Breckenridge)
Coastal First Nations hope black bear hunting ban revives Spirit bear populations

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)
B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation