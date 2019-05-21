Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is in Terrace today to announce the approval of the new Mills Memorial Hospital business plan.

The approval is a crucial phase in replacing the old facility that commits provincial funding to the project and opens the door to the actual construction process. Dix says shovels will be in the ground before the end of the year.

“This is an exciting time for people in Terrace and area, as we are delivering on the goal of a modern, bigger hospital that will be part of a network of care in the North that will have more beds and up-to-date technology to improve patients’ care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The new facility will support the public health-care needs of local residents, as well as people in nearby communities, for decades to come.”

The new Mills Memorial Hospital will be built at the north end of the current hospital grounds and is expected to open in 2024.

Mental health service delivery will be brought up to modern standards with a new and larger Seven Sisters regional mental health facility being built on hospital grounds. The mental health facility is expected to open in fall 2020.

The new hospital will serve as the Northwest region’s level-three trauma and inpatient surgery centre, providing immediate assessment, resuscitation, surgery and intensive care for injured patients. Currently, the hospital is a level-five trauma centre, meaning patients are stabilized on-site before being transported elsewhere.

The project cost of $447.5 million will be shared between the provincial government through Northern Health and the North West Regional Hospital District, which is contributing $110.2 million.

“We are excited to see that the tremendous amount of work that has been underway has now resulted in this announcement,” says Barry Pages, chair, North West Regional Hospital District. “The North West Regional Hospital District Board has been committed to partnering with the Province and Northern Health Authority to see this project become a reality, to strengthen our existing services and to allow for increased health care closer to home for all Northwest residents.”

Minister Dix last visited Terrace in February 2018 to announce the approval of the hospital’s concept plan. The approval of the business plan today keeps the project on schedule.

