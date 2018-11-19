Terrace man killed in Highway 16 hit-and-run

Police ask for public’s help in their investigation

A Terrace man is dead following a hit-and-run on Highway 16.

His body was discovered in a ditch on the north side of Hwy. 16, approximately four kilometres west of Terrace, on Nov. 18.

In a news release on Monday, police said they are pursuing several strong leads in their investigation but appealing to the public for any information.

Friends have confirmed the victim was Cameron Kerr, 30.

Injuries and evidence on the scene reveal he was struck by a large pickup truck, which may be missing the passenger side mirror and would have significant damage to the passenger side.

Kerr was walking east on Hwy. 16 on the westbound shoulder, facing traffic. It’s believed the incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m on Sunday.

Kerr was a former hockey player with the Terrace River Kings, an active member of the paddling community and known for his love of the outdoors.

It is believed he was attending the wake of one of his close friends in nearby Old Remo on Saturday, but having consumed alcohol, left his vehicle behind and chose to walk home, according to friends.

Police are asking anyone with information, or dash camera video footage, who was driving this route between those hours to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).