Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen heard from around 20 participants during a discussion in Terrace around the ‘Create Your Canada’ contest May 16. (Brittany Gervais photo)

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

Single-use consumer packaging products in Canada could be a thing of the past, thanks to Terrace’s Ben Korving.

Korving, 51, is the winner of MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest, a competition that invited constituents to suggest legislation for Cullen to introduce in the House of Commons as a private member’s bill.

READ MORE: Contest aims to turn Northwest ideas into Canadian law

Frustrated with the amount of day-to-day products that end up in the garbage, Korving outlined his proposal in an email to Cullen’s office last summer.

“I find it morally and ethically wrong that we are living in a society today where we have to throw stuff in the garbage that is perfectly reusable, recyclable or should be compostable,” he says, adding that companies should be held responsible for the packaging they produce.

“It has to stop somewhere. It has to be changed — and it’d be a good start to implement something that would make it mandatory to recycle [packaging] or mandatory to compost it.”

A panel of judges agreed, and chose Korving’s submission out of over 100 different ideas from across northwestern B.C.

“Plastics and non-compostable production are increasing at an alarming rate and the federal government needs to wake up,” says Cullen in a press release. “We need big changes to our laws and the leadership from citizens like Ben will help us deal with this urgent problem.”

READ MORE: BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Korving says he was in disbelief when he found out that his idea was selected.

“It’s unbelievable, I sent it away and I figured it’s just going to be one of the thousands of entries,” he says. “But I never expected this would happen.”

Korving will fly to Ottawa in early 2019 to watch Cullen introduce his idea to the House of Commons as a private member’s bill.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law
Next story
Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Just Posted

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Grassy Plains Store owners plan to rebuild after fire

Plans are underway to rebuild the Grassy Plains Store, which burned down… Continue reading

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

RDBN wants flexibility with additional dwellings on farmland

There is a new bill meant to avoid building extra homes on farmland.

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

BC Liberal MLAs call on Horgan to stand up for forestry workers

Cariboo and Nechako MLAs say Horgan has been silent in face of Northern B.C. mill closures

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

Most Read