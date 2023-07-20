Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Popular ski hill exploring new revenue streams, preparing to adjust operating hours

Shames Mountain is facing a mounting deficit as inflation and higher wage costs weigh on the popular ski hill located off of Hwy 16 between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

General manager Christian Théberge from My Recreational Mountain Cooperative, which runs the facilities on the mountain, called the past year “challenging” in comparing expenses before the pandemic and now afterward.

Shames Mountain supplies its own power through diesel generators and fuel prices have skyrocketed.

“We were paying about $85,000 a year in diesel pre-pandemic and now we’re spending $180,000 in diesel,” Théberge said. “Our diesel expenses, since 2019, have nearly doubled.”

Other costs that have increased exponentially since 2019, including insurance and wages, Théberge said.

Théberge said the co-op membership had voted to maintain ticket and season pass pricing, but it has been struggling to keep up with increasing expenses.

In 2019-20 season, Shames had pre-pandemic revenue of $1.3 million versus $1.8 million in the 2022-23, Théberge said. In contrast, expenses have increased from $1.3 million to $1.9 million in the same period, leaving the cooperative with a roughly $100,000 deficit.

READ MORE: Upgrades to Terrace’s Shames Mountain a ‘game changer’

Théberge acknowledged that this year’s numbers aren’t finalized yet, so they’re mainly estimates, but they’re working hard to fill that budget shortfall.

“We just can’t seem to keep up with the rate of increasing expenses,” Théberge said. He added that, while there is concern, Shames is planning improvements and has ideas to generate more revenue.

Théberge said Shames Mountain will start renting its facilities out for social and other functions this year.

Night tubing is also on the season’s pass revenue-generating list.

“We’re looking at a dog season’s pass so we have a good way of registering all the pooches that frequent our mountain,” Théberge added.

“We’re really hoping our business community helps us sponsor events so that we can have more bands, more activities and more offerings to add value to our already great experience,” Théberge said.

One of the most significant measures Shames Mountain will be undertaking is reducing its operating hours.

Shames Mountain is also contemplating cutting its openings to four days a week compared to five as one way to control expenses.

“The final decision on what those four days will be — if we will be a Friday to Monday operation, or if we will be a Thursday to Sunday operation — is still yet to be decided.”

When asked about the impact the budget shortfall may have on capital projects, Théberge said that was a separate issue because those are covered by grants or corporate contributions.

“Seeing that we lost money last season, we knew that changes had to be made or else we would’ve lost more money,” Théberge said. “The changes that we’ve put in place — the reduction of operating days, the advent of new programming and products — is what’s going to make sure that we get to the finish line.”

Théberge said the membership was asked whether ticket prices should be increased to compensate for losses but instead preferred to cut operating days.

“We’re very happy with that decision, as this allowed us to continue our offering at the same price as we did last year,” he said.

Shames Mountain is Canada’s first non-profit ski cooperative. Season pass holders have risen from 946 in 2019-20 to 1,426 in 2022-23. Pre-pandemic visits in the 24,000 range each year have grown to approximately 35,000 now.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Like the Terrace Standard on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP investigate man who falsely claimed he started wildfire in Cranbrook area
Next story
With hot days ahead, B.C. has the lowest air conditioning access in Canada

Just Posted

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.

A transport truck carries cargo containers from the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ports in limbo as union removes weekend strike notice

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.