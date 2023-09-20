(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Terry Fox Run

Burns Lake community organized the Terry Fox Run with live entertainment and a silent auction at Francois Lake Hall, Burns Lake on Sept. 17. Tammy Zayac, Carla Carlson and Janeane Campbell are the organizers of this Terry Fox Run. Carlson has been doing this for 43 years and Zayac for 18 years. Carlson said, “The auction probably started about 30 years ago. I remember because my daughter was the baby. So yeah, we’ve been at this location for probably 30 years and we did have a live auction the first year but we found the silent auction works so much better.” All the items at the silent auction are donations from the community. “These are flowers from peoples gardens. There are donations from businesses and handcrafts from people each year. Baking comes in throughout the morning, local businesses and individuals. Everyone just supports us so well,” said Zayac. There were 175 participants for the Terry Fox run. The organizers raised $12.112.80 from their silent auction. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

 

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Love The Burns Lake - Lakes District News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh’s recipe for Affordable Groceries

Just Posted

A cheque of $1385 was given to Lewis Jones Recreation Director of the Village of Burns Lake at the Burns lake Recycling depot as a result of Michels Pipeline August bottle donation. The beverage containers were all sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Michels bottle donation

A mountain biker going downhill on Hogzilla bike trail in preparation for the Big Pig event at Boer Mountain on Sept. 13. (Saddman Zaman/Lakes District News)
The Big Pig is finally here

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

The Centennial Ball Drop was one of the highlights at this year’s fall fair. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Lakes District Fall Association hosted the best fall fair ever