Burns Lake community organized the Terry Fox Run with live entertainment and a silent auction at Francois Lake Hall, Burns Lake on Sept. 17. Tammy Zayac, Carla Carlson and Janeane Campbell are the organizers of this Terry Fox Run. Carlson has been doing this for 43 years and Zayac for 18 years. Carlson said, “The auction probably started about 30 years ago. I remember because my daughter was the baby. So yeah, we’ve been at this location for probably 30 years and we did have a live auction the first year but we found the silent auction works so much better.” All the items at the silent auction are donations from the community. “These are flowers from peoples gardens. There are donations from businesses and handcrafts from people each year. Baking comes in throughout the morning, local businesses and individuals. Everyone just supports us so well,” said Zayac. There were 175 participants for the Terry Fox run. The organizers raised $12.112.80 from their silent auction. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)