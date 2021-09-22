Terry Fox run for William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary

run
run
run
run
run
decker
decker
decker

Despite some gloomy weather, students at William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary took part in the annual Terry Fox run on Sept. 17 in the fields outside each schools. This is the first time Burns Lake schools have participated in the Terry Fox run since 2019, as last year it was moved to a virtual event due to COVID-19. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Application for special event liquor permits gets easier amid COVID-19 reopening

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

Taylor Bachrach celebrates his reelection in Skeena-Bulkley Valley at home in Smithers. (Contributed photo)
Bachrach reelected in Skeena-Bulkley Valley