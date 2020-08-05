The 1959 fire that destroyed the public school on Third Avenue in Burns Lake

The new public school in Burns Lake opened by the Catholic Diocese of Caledonia was destroyed in a fire in 1959. (Submitted)

© 2018 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

In early winter 1958, the Catholic Diocese of Caledonia opened a new public school in Burns Lake. The facility on Third Avenue boasted six classrooms and an auditorium described as “the finest in the Interior.” For Father J.M. Bogues, who’d spent several years in Burns Lake, it was the fulfilment of a 10-year dream.

Disaster struck less than a year later. On the afternoon of July 23, 1959, Father F.J. Raynor was giving a group of visitors a tour of the new school. While in the auditorium with one of the guests, he remarked that he thought he smelled smoke, but a cursory inspection of the area revealed nothing out of the ordinary.

Raynor finished the tour, bid his guests farewell, and returned to the auditorium – only to find the bleachers on fire. He triggered the building’s alarm and called on labourers still working in the building for help.

The fire spread with startling swiftness. By the time the Burns Lake volunteer fire brigade arrived on scene, flames engulfed much of the structure. Fire fighters and local residents did their best to get the blaze under control – and did manage to salvage some items – but their efforts were hampered by area’s low water.

The building, valued at $250,000, was destroyed. Fortunately, no one died in the fire, though one worker – Andy Py – suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to the Burns Lake Hospital for observation. Py’s co-workers, Bob Tingley and Frank Prutti, were unharmed.

Investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire, although some individuals suggested it originated in a storage room behind the stage.

Bishop Fergus O’Grady and Father Bogues arrived from Prince George the following day to meet with Raynor. The three agreed to rebuild the structure, and temporary classrooms were found for the school’s 150 students.

Construction work began a month later, and by October, and the auditorium’s foundation had been poured.

Sadly, Father Raynor – who had been in Burns Lake for two years – left before the new school opened its doors on September 6, 1960.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

Just Posted

Spirit North Burns Lake conducting canoe, paddle board camp for indigenous kids

Rachelle van Zanten, the Community Program Director for the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Chinook Community Forest holds open house and BBQ in Burns Lake

Chinook Community Forest held their annual open house and BBQ at the… Continue reading

Burns Lake’s much awaited Splash Park almost ready

The Radley Beach Splash Park is 95 per cent ready. According to… Continue reading

The freshly paved Fourth Avenue in Burns Lake

The paving for Fourth Avenue was recently undertaken along with pavement work… Continue reading

Broman Lake activity

Jakes Construction Ltd. from the Fraser Valley has set up an operations… Continue reading

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

COVID-19 vaccine efforts provide hope but no silver bullet to stop pandemic: Tam

There are more than two dozen vaccines for COVID-19 in clinical trials around the world

Two people die in propane heated outdoor shower near Princeton

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

Study shines light on what makes LGBTQ+ youth feel safe in a community

The study goes beyond looking at school or family supports

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

Most Read