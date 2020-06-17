The 2020 LDSS grads get a car parade, a grand march and commencement in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Secondary School graduates of 2020 had a grand, albeit somewhat unusual graduation celebration this year. The parents of the students worked together to bring a celebration that the grads would be able to cherish forever despite the unrest caused by the pandemic.

On June 11, the graduates and their parents took out their cars, decorated them and drove through the village honking, cheering in an unusual grad parade.

Grad Parade Video

The graduates also gathered near the bridge to take photographs against the backdrop of the lake, a photograph that has never been done before. “Usually the photos are taken at the school with the teachers, against the school backdrop but since the regulations don’t allow the students to be in close proximity of each other in the school premises, we decided to the photo here and it is actually turning out great with this beautiful backdrop,” said a parent.

The graduates had a graduation ceremony at LDSS where parents were able to watch the ceremony live in a classroom.

This time’s graduates however had a really grand, grand march at Spirit Square. Divided in two groups, the grads dressed up in their best dresses and tuxes and walked the stage with their escorts amidst claps and cheers from parents who were seated in tents. The grand march was also live streamed for extended family and friends of the graduating class. The graduation celebration was then moved to the Francois Lake Hall for an after-party with dance, BBQ and a mechanical bull for just the graduating class. The parents had also arranged for some grand prizes for the graduating kids. Thomas Plasway and Marlee Wilson won Bose headphones, Alex Goertzen won a sound system, Rivey Sackney and Matthew Sackney won iPads, Daria Strimbold won a laptop, Brianna Bjorgan won a 55” Samsung QLED TV, Blair Bysouth won a 55” Samsung Smart TV and Cole Cooke won an iPhone XR. Jean Hopegood and Cameron Stewart won the best male bull riders award with $100 each in gift cards while the two best female bull riders’ awards went to Daria Strimbold and Brianna Bjorgan with $100 each in gift cards. Marcus Tom won the most improved bull rider prize with a $50 gift card.

