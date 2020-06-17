The 2020 LDSS grads get a car parade, a grand march and commencement in Burns Lake

A unique experience due to Covid restrictions

The Lakes District Secondary School graduates of 2020 had a grand, albeit somewhat unusual graduation celebration this year. The parents of the students worked together to bring a celebration that the grads would be able to cherish forever despite the unrest caused by the pandemic.

On June 11, the graduates and their parents took out their cars, decorated them and drove through the village honking, cheering in an unusual grad parade.

Grad Parade Video

The graduates also gathered near the bridge to take photographs against the backdrop of the lake, a photograph that has never been done before. “Usually the photos are taken at the school with the teachers, against the school backdrop but since the regulations don’t allow the students to be in close proximity of each other in the school premises, we decided to the photo here and it is actually turning out great with this beautiful backdrop,” said a parent.

The graduates had a graduation ceremony at LDSS where parents were able to watch the ceremony live in a classroom.

This time’s graduates however had a really grand, grand march at Spirit Square. Divided in two groups, the grads dressed up in their best dresses and tuxes and walked the stage with their escorts amidst claps and cheers from parents who were seated in tents. The grand march was also live streamed for extended family and friends of the graduating class. The graduation celebration was then moved to the Francois Lake Hall for an after-party with dance, BBQ and a mechanical bull for just the graduating class. The parents had also arranged for some grand prizes for the graduating kids. Thomas Plasway and Marlee Wilson won Bose headphones, Alex Goertzen won a sound system, Rivey Sackney and Matthew Sackney won iPads, Daria Strimbold won a laptop, Brianna Bjorgan won a 55” Samsung QLED TV, Blair Bysouth won a 55” Samsung Smart TV and Cole Cooke won an iPhone XR. Jean Hopegood and Cameron Stewart won the best male bull riders award with $100 each in gift cards while the two best female bull riders’ awards went to Daria Strimbold and Brianna Bjorgan with $100 each in gift cards. Marcus Tom won the most improved bull rider prize with a $50 gift card.

PersonalDetails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

Just Posted

Healthcare kiosk needs locals’ input on Lakes District healthcare history

Urges residents to contribute pictures, anecdotes, stories

Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

A couple of Burns Lake properties also on the list

Government of Canada announces $2.5 billion for Old Age Security

Seniors to receive a one-time special tax-free payment

Burns Lake Public Library will allow computer usage by appointments-only in phase 2

The partial re-opening expected to begin on June 16

Burns Lake businesses having a hard time recovering from Covid-19

Village urges them to reach out for assistance

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

CN confirms employee death on property in Northern B.C.

CN email statement said fatality was close to Prince Rupert

Most Read