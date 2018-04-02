The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Medical marijuana patients are bracing for an uphill battle in their bid to convince the federal government to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes.

RELATED: Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Their lobbying effort will begin once MPs start debating the government’s budget implementation bill, which in its current form would apply the taxes to all but a small group of cannabis-based drugs.

Patients and doctors groups fear that as a result, those cannabis medications not exempted from the tax will be too expensive for patients who already struggle to make ends meet.

They say they are planning to lobby federal officials to change the bill before it becomes law.

RELATED: Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Gerald Major, president of the Canadian Spondylitis Association, says he and other patient advocates plan to push federal officials for a change, even though the Liberal government has so far refused to budge.

The government says exempting medicinal cannabis could lead to abuse of the existing medical marijuana system.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

B.C. boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

B.C. increases funding, age limit for youth aging out of government care

Young adults could see an extra $250 a month

Most Read