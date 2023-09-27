The Big Pig hosted by Ride Burns on Sept. 23 at Boer Mountain in Burns Lake. The event kick started on Friday, Sept. 22 with the kids mountain biking event and ended on Sunday, Sept. 24.

“Its great. I think the kids had a lot of fun and its a really a nice course for the youth to do. I look forward to next year and get a few more kids out,” said Patti Dube the president of Ride Burns.

Big Pig Results – 2023 – September 22-24

Friday Night Kids Events included a Scavenger Hunt and Enduro Downhill. 20 youth. Aged. 4 -12 participated. Everyone received a cookie medal and some treats. Winners were as. Follows:

Girls short run: 1st, Inika Wilson and Delainie Way, 2nd, Maddy Corliss and 3rd, Sienna Shaw.

Boys short run: 1st, Theo France, 2nd, Logan Way and 3rd, Milo Shaw.

Girls long run: 1st, Annalise Groot, 2nd, Coby Groot and 3rd, Hope Shumka.

Boys long run: 1st, Gavin Groot, 2nd Braeden Groot and 3rd, Axel Gatzke.

Saturday morning started with the. Youth Downhill. 17 youth registered aged 10 – 15. They raced on Lower Charlottes. Winners were as follows:

Girls: 1st, Jenna Foreman, 2nd Lola Wilson, 3rd, Annalise Groot.

Boys: 1st, Dylan Stewart, 2nd, Gavin Groot, 3rd, Braeden Groot.

On Sunday morning riders continued working on the two events that went all weekend. The Centennial Sounder actually started the weekend of the Burns Lake

Centennial and challenged riders (or hikers) to ride a 100km of trails by noon on Sunday. For every 10 km, participants earned one draw ticket for prizes.

The participants who completed at least 100km were: Jason Berlin, Kelly Lucy, Pat Dube, Patti Dube, Heidi Grant, Dylan Watt, Sara King, Graeme Hutchison, Susan Russell, Sean Broadworth, Karl Paulson, Dylan Stewart, Kevin Knight, Chris Backhouse, and Tim Martens.

The final event was Dantes nine Stage Enduro which consisted of 50 km of riding, at least half of which was uphill, and nine timed downhill stages. This was a grueling event and had to be completed between Friday morning and Sunday at noon. Winners were:

Youth: 1st, Jenna Foreman, 2nd, Dylan Stewart.

Women: 1st, Sara King, 2nd, Susan Russell.

Men: 1st, Tanner Elliott, 2nd, Graeme Hutchison, 3rd, Pat Dube.

Participants who won the races received cookie medals. There was also a raffle draw with lots of prizes for the participants who participated in the Centennial Sounder. Overall the event ended well with lots of bikers enjoying cookies and attractive prizes. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)